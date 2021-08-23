Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Citigroup Begins Coverage on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.20.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup#Mksi#Debt To Equity Ratio#Mksi#Needham Company Llc#Zacks Investment Research#Mks Instruments#First Trust Advisors#Old National Bancorp#Private Advisor Group Llc#Vacuum Analysis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 25, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion before the opening bell. Dicks Sporting shares rose 2.3% to $117.00 in after-hours trading. Toll Brothers Inc...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 75 Points; Palo Alto Networks Shares Jump On Upbeat Earnings

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.26% to 35,427.95 while the NASDAQ rose 0.50% to 15,018.26. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.25% to 4,490.82. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,941,620 cases with around 629,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,474,770 cases and 435,110 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,583,990 COVID-19 cases with 574,840 deaths. In total, there were at least 212,639,390 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,443,760 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

CrowdStrike stock rallies on addition to Nasdaq 100

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) shares rallied Tuesday after the cybersecurity company’s stock was added to the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) CrowdStrike shares surged as much as 9%, touching an intraday high of $267.98. Late Monday, Nasdaq announced that CrowdStrike would replace integrated-circuit maker Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) on the index. The Nasdaq 100 is an index comprising the 100 largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies. At last check, CrowdStrike had a market cap of just over $60 billion, while Maxim had a cap of about $28 billion. CrowdStrike shares have surged 140% over the past 12 months, compared with a 32% gain on the Nasdaq 100.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Crowdstrike Is Entering the Nasdaq-100 Index

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is the leader in endpoint security. Crowdstrike's Falcon platform stops breaches through both prevention and response, a process known as endpoint detection and response. It uses agent-based sensors that can be installed on Mac, Linux, and Windows. Crowdstrike relies on a cloud-hosted SaaS platform that manages data and prevents, detects, and responds to threats. Both malware and non-malware attacks are covered via Crowdstrike's cloud-delivered technologies in a lightweight solution.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wells Fargo raised the price target for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) from $35 to $40. Urban Outfitters fell 5.1% to $38.65 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs cut the price target for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) from $270 to $230. Cummins shares rose 0.4% to close at $236.14 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

JD.com And Baidu Lead The Nasdaq-100 In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices were trading higher Tuesday on continued strength as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. The recent FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also helped lift stocks in reopening sectors. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.31% to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Zebra Technologies

In the current session, Zebra Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is trading at $582.23, after a 0.58% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 7.78%, and in the past year, by 104.46%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
Stockspulse2.com

Autodesk Shares: $365 Target From KeyBanc

The shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) have received a price target of $365. These are the details. The shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) have received a price target of $365. And KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the company shares. Celino had increased the...
Stockspulse2.com

NVIDIA Shares: $245 Target From Needham

The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) have received a price target of $245. These are the details. The shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) have received a price target of $245. And Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares. Gill had increased the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Worry With Dividends? Their Five-Year Reinvested Value For MKS Instruments

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares moved upwards by 19.99% to $5.34 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 12.7 million shares, making up 1606.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.9 million. Cleanspark...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna And Xilinx Lead The S&P 500 Higher Monday

U.S. indices were trading higher Monday as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also possibly lifted sentiment amid growing COVID-19 concerns. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.88% to $447.25. The SPDR Dow...
StocksZacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 23rd

TTCF - Free Report) is a plant-based food company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days. SMED - Free Report) provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 51.7% downward over the last 30 days.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for September

Tired of meme stocks? 2021 has seen a flood of stocks that have made huge gains — and often fallen back to Earth just as quickly — thanks to Reddit and retail investors. The best dividend stocks offer an alternative to meme stocks. They may not hold the promise of rapid gains, but companies that regularly pay dividends tend to be a lot more stable.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

BofA Announces Double Downgrade On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) reported a 3% decline in organic earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter and announced disappointing guidance for fiscal 2022, citing the timing of awards, administration changes and customer execution issues as the reasons, according to BofA Securities. The Mercury Systems Analyst: Ronald Epstein downgraded the rating...

Comments / 0

Community Policy