Citigroup Begins Coverage on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.20.