$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Community Policy