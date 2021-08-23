Cancel
Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

By John Adams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.99 ($35.28).

