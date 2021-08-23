Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.
