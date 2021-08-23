Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goldman Sachs Group#Weinberg#Divestitures#Keefe Bruyette Woods#Wolfe Research#Jmp Securities#Sei Investments Co#Full18 Capital Llc#Cvi Holdings Llc#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Palo Alto Networks' Shares Trading Higher Today?

Pure-play cybersecurity vendor Palo Alto Networks Inc's (NYSE:PANW) shares traded higher by 11.4% at $415.30 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday driven by its Q4 beat and FY22 guidance lift. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss raised the price target to $550 from $515, implying a 47.6% upside,...
Stockspulse2.com

Salesforce Shares: $320 Target From JMP Securities

The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) received a $320 target from JMP Securities. These are the details. The shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) received a $320 target from JMP Securities. And JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens is maintaining an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of the upcoming second-quarter earnings announcement scheduled for August 25.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for September

Tired of meme stocks? 2021 has seen a flood of stocks that have made huge gains — and often fallen back to Earth just as quickly — thanks to Reddit and retail investors. The best dividend stocks offer an alternative to meme stocks. They may not hold the promise of rapid gains, but companies that regularly pay dividends tend to be a lot more stable.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Rani Therapeutics, RxSight: 2 Bullish Health Care Stock Picks From BofA

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI), an early stage platform technology company that promotes oral dosing with its RaniPill, and RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST), an ophthalmology-focused MedTech company, went public in late July. Here's what BofA Securities has to say about the newly listed stocks. The Healthcare Analysts: BofA Securities analyst Geoff...
Stocksincomeinvestors.com

Thomson Reuters Corp: Old Dividend Stock, New Growth Potential

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) has been a very reliable dividend payer. It’s also a well-known brand in its industry. Yet, the actual stock doesn’t seem to get as much attention as the other dividend giants. One reason is perhaps that Thomson Reuters is not an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat. This...
Businesspulse2.com

Why Goldman Sachs (GS) Is Buying NN Investment Partners For €1.6 Billion

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) recently announced an agreement to buy NN Investment Partners for approximately €1.6 billion. These are the details. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) recently announced that it has entered into an agreement to buy NN Investment Partners from NN Group N.V. for approximately €1.6 billion. And the deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory and other approvals and conditions.
StocksBenzinga

Moderna And Xilinx Lead The S&P 500 Higher Monday

U.S. indices were trading higher Monday as investors await the Fed's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium this week. FDA approval of Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine has also possibly lifted sentiment amid growing COVID-19 concerns. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.88% to $447.25. The SPDR Dow...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $2.83 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 50.7K, accounting for 5.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)...
StocksInvestorPlace

10 Stocks to Buy Owned by the Top Female Portfolio Managers in America

Citywire magazine helps mutual fund portfolio managers and investors make better investments. In June, it released its list of the 20 best female portfolio managers in the U.S. Unfortunately, the magazine didn’t give you the best stocks to buy that are held by these investment professionals. I want to make...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 19 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Coinbase Global. The company has an average price target of $322.79 with a high of $444.00 and a low of $210.00.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Hoegh LNG Partners

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, August 26. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Hoegh LNG Partners's Q2 earnings report. Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

WM Technology stock surges after Stifel analyst says 'buy' the leading cannabis tech platform

Shares of WM Technology Inc. shot up 3.4% in morning trading Tuesday, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Andrew Carter recommended investors buy, with a target that implied a further gain of 37%. Carter said the California-based company is the "leading cannabis tech platform" that provides U.S. cannabis operators advertising capabilities and tools to manage category and regulatory requirements. "With a discount to cannabis names on profitability metrics, we find the current valuation compelling, undervaluing our robust fundamental outlook and optionality borne from the company's leading position and capital advantage," Carter wrote in a note to clients. He initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating and $19 price target, making him the third Wall Street analyst surveyed by FactSet to cover the company, all with bullish stances. "We believe the current U.S. environment (cannabis federally illegal) provides WM Technology the ability to enhance its platform and deepen its moat without competition from well-resourced technology companies, enhancing the ability to capitalize on our $100 billion category estimate," Carter wrote. The stock has dropped 11.3% over the past three months, while the Global X Cannabis ETF has shed 20.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
Stockspulse2.com

Palo Alto Networks Shares Increase Over 12% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) increased by over 12% pre-market. This is why it happened. The shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) increased by over 12% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021, ended July 31, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy