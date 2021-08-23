Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WOOF. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.07.