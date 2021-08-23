Cancel
Financial Reports

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street brokerages expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

