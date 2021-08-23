Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0