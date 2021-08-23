Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Reviewing Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) & Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership. Valuation & Earnings. This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and...

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfr#Frost Bank#Stocks#Cfr#Alby#Valuation Earnings#Cullen Frost Bankers#Institutional Ownership#Ab T National Bank#Ga#Banking And Frost Wealth#Treasury#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Pioneer Natural Resources

Within the last quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources. The company has an average price target of $200.12 with a high of $253.00 and a low of $173.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For AGCO

Analysts have provided the following ratings for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for AGCO. The company has an average price target of $160.5 with a high of $170.00 and a low of $141.00.
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For DCP Midstream

Within the last quarter, DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for DCP Midstream evaluate the company at an average price target of $30.33 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $26.00.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 17 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Estee Lauder Cos. The company has an average price target of $351.41 with a high of $393.00 and a low of $320.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for PayPal Holdings. The company has an average price target of $339.21 with a high of $370.00 and a low of $310.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Riot Blockchain. The company has an average price target of $40.2 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $30.00.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Callon Petroleum

Within the last quarter, Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Callon Petroleum. The company has an average price target of $47.11 with a high of $54.00 and a low of $38.00.
StocksBenzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Zebra Technologies

In the current session, Zebra Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is trading at $582.23, after a 0.58% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 7.78%, and in the past year, by 104.46%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Hain Celestial (HAIN) Q4 Earnings in Focus: Things to Note

HAIN - Free Report) is likely to see a decline in its top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers on Aug 26, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $462.3 million, indicating a drop of 9.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. For fiscal 2021, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1,980 million, indicating a decrease of 3.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Marsh & McLennan, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
RetailBenzinga

Expert Ratings For Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Burlington Stores. The company has an average price target of $366.56 with a high of $385.00 and a low of $335.00.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: LSI Industries Q4 Earnings

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share rose 71.43% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.05. Revenue of $97,015,000 rose by 52.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $81,000,000.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Rani Therapeutics, RxSight: 2 Bullish Health Care Stock Picks From BofA

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI), an early stage platform technology company that promotes oral dosing with its RaniPill, and RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST), an ophthalmology-focused MedTech company, went public in late July. Here's what BofA Securities has to say about the newly listed stocks. The Healthcare Analysts: BofA Securities analyst Geoff...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy That Have Stable Dividends

This is no longer our grandparents’ or even parents’ stock market. High valuations have become the norm in an investing world dominated by retail traders. But when market volatility is high and economic uncertainty is on the rise, your best bet is to invest in mega-cap stocks. Why? Well, although...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

ManpowerGroup To Acquire ettain Group For $925M

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) has agreed to acquire ettain group, a privately-held IT resourcing and services provider, for $925 million in cash. ettain will become part of Experis, ManpowerGroup's global IT resourcing and services brand. When combined, the business will have total annual revenues of more than $4.5 billion globally, with more than $1.7 billion in North America.
BusinessBenzinga

Nordson To Acquire NDC Technologies From Spectris For $180M

Nordson Corp (NASDAQ: NDSN) has agreed to acquire the NDC Technologies business from Spectris plc (OTC: SEPJF) for $180 million in cash. Dayton, Ohio-based NDC Technologies is a provider of precision measurement solutions for in-line manufacturing process control. It generates ~$90 million in annual revenue and $15 million in EBITDA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy