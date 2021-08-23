Cancel
FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Issued By Piper Sandler

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

