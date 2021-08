Plant-based meat is growing rapidly, but with cultivated meat on the horizon, the meat aisle will get even more competitive. More consumers are embracing plant-based foods and the idea that consuming less animal-based products will improve their health and the health of the environment. U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods grew 27% to $7 billion in 2020, according to SPINS data commissioned by the Plant Based Foods Association and the Good Food Institute.