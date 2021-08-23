Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.60.