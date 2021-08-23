NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) vs. Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) Head to Head Survey
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership. Institutional & Insider Ownership. 71.9% of NextEra Energy shares are...www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0