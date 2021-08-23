Cancel
AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOS. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$56.50 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.70.

