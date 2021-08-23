ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0