Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zacks Investment Research#Commercial Real Estate#Commercial Mortgage#Llc#Acres Capital Corp#Exantas Capital Corp#Morgan Stanley#Royce Associates Lp#Lsv Asset Management#Reit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

Many investors seem to have lost interest in dividend stocks as the focus on Wall Street has gravitated toward more exciting, growth companies. That could change quickly, though, if a market downturn hits or if sales gains in crowded tech areas like cloud services and e-commerce begin to disappoint. Yet...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Bank of Commerce Hldgs, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) - P/E: 4.96. Paltalk's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.12, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.06. Paltalk does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock. Most recently, WidePoint reported earnings per share at...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. 12 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Essex Property Trust evaluate the company at an average price target of $330.58 with a high of $351.00 and a low of $281.00.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

REITs are reliable dividend payers, but the best ones are also well-run companies. The energy and materials sectors offer some of the most compelling dividends right now. Above all, these five stocks are committed to shareholder returns. Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily...
StocksZacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 24th

CWK - Free Report) : This acquirer and developer of commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.7% over the last 60 days. Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus.
MarketsInvestorPlace

3 Healthcare REITs Yielding More Than 5%

Healthcare REITs have dramatically underperformed the broader market over the last 12 months due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on their business. However, investors should not dismiss these stocks, particularly given that the broad market has doubled off its bottom last year and is now trading at a rich valuation level.
Stocksincomeinvestors.com

Thomson Reuters Corp: Old Dividend Stock, New Growth Potential

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) has been a very reliable dividend payer. It’s also a well-known brand in its industry. Yet, the actual stock doesn’t seem to get as much attention as the other dividend giants. One reason is perhaps that Thomson Reuters is not an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat. This...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Marketsincomeinvestors.com

Crescent Capital BDC Inc: Lock in an 8.6% Yield by September 28?

This “Alternative Bank” Pays Oversized Dividends. Long-time subscribers of our e-letter would know that here, at Income Investors, we are big fans of a group of companies that we call “alternative banks.”. The reason for this is very simple: alternative banks offer some of the highest payouts on the market...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 24, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $11.49 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares rose 0.4% to $112.60 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

With the 30-year Treasury paying 1.9%, income investors are clamoring for yield. Investors are looking to high-yield, dividend-paying stocks to outpace inflation. These two stocks are hiking dividends soon. It's a tough environment for income investors -- perhaps the worst ever. The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near...
Economyirei.com

Oak Hill Advisors makes $326m investment in Workspace Property Trust

Oak Hill Advisors (OHA), a leading alternative investment firm with more than $50 billion in assets, has led a $326.5 million investment in Workspace Property Trust. During the pandemic, suburban office was one of the best-performing property sectors in the United States, measured by its durable income. The U.S. suburban office market is extremely large, with approximately 2.7 billion square feet, offering opportunities for consolidation. Under the terms of this agreement, OHA is looking forward to being a capital partner to Workspace as it considers acquisitions and additional investments.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Powerful Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

Quick, can you name a famous investor who earns billions of dollars in dividends every year from publicly traded companies? If you said Warren Buffett, you've identified one star stock picker at the top of the list. Buffett and his investment vehicle Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) are huge on dividend stocks....
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Zillow

Right now, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) share price is at $99.19, after a 0.78% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock decreased by 7.69%, but in the past year, increased by 18.61%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy