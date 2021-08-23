Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Armed protests are picking up, and a new study says they're more likely to turn violent

By Will Carless, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ms9kA_0bZvzN5C00

Corrections/clarifications: This story originally mischaracterized the increase in armed protests. The number of armed protests increased from February to June; the proportion doubled.

Armed protests are six times more likely to turn violent as protests where no guns are present, concludes a new study that analyzed more than 30,000 public demonstrations in the U.S. over the past 18 months.

After peaking last summer, the number of armed protests on the nation's streets has started to rise again, according to the study from the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety and researchers with the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project .

After a cooling-off period following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the proportion of protests at which people are armed doubled from February to June, and more are planned for the rest of the summer.

"This is the first time since our coverage began at the start of 2020 that we’ve seen such a continuous increase for so many months in a row," said Roudabeh Kishi, director of research and innovation for the armed conflict data project. "The last time we recorded a steady rise in armed demonstration activity like this, it culminated in the attack on the Capitol."

Armed protesters pardoned: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardons St. Louis lawyer couple who waved guns at protesters

Virginia gun rally: A jittery nation days before Inauguration Day; gun rights caravans roll into Richmond, Virginia

The study examined 560 instances in which individuals – whether the protesters themselves or people who opposed them – brought firearms to demonstrations. In roughly one of every six of those demonstrations, “violent or destructive activity” ensued, the researchers found. At protests where no guns were present, one out of 37 turned violent.

Violent or destructive acts were carried out by armed and unarmed protesters alike, the researchers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=461TB5_0bZvzN5C00
Demonstrators raise their fists during a "Sit Out the Curfew" protest in Oakland, California, on June 3, 2020, after the death of George Floyd, who was murdered in Minneapolis while in police custody. It was the ninth straight night of protests around the country, with thousands chanting against racism and police brutality. (Photo by Philip Pacheco / AFP) PHILIP PACHECO, AFP via Getty Images

Violence and property destruction occurred after political rallies of all types at which arms were present, including Black Lives Matter protests, the researchers found. Kishi said 94% of Black Lives Matter protests, hundreds of which occurred around the country , were peaceful.

"In contrast, demonstrations involving right-wing militias or militant social movements –such as the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers or the Three Percenters, among others – have turned violent or destructive over twice as often, or nearly 14% of the time," she said in an email.

Even so, Black Lives Matter protests were far more heavily policed than demonstrations in support of former President Donald Trump or rallies against coronavirus lockdowns, Kishi said.

Fractured skulls, lost eyes: Police break their own rules when shooting protesters with ‘rubber bullets’

A spike in armed protests last summer

Last summer, as protests erupted over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and police violence against people of color, there was a marked increase in the number of armed protests in states where carrying guns in public is legal.

The three months after Floyd's death accounted for more than half of all armed protests in the 18 months studied.

Armed protesters typically weren’t aligned with the Black Lives Matter movement. Rather, in cities from Kenosha, Wisconsin, to Tyler, Texas, groups of armed vigilantes faced off against those protesters. Nearly 85% of the armed demonstrations that took place at the same time as Black Lives Matter protests were in opposition to those marches, the study found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m218o_0bZvzN5C00
A volunteer holds a firearm while working security at an entrance to the so-called "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" on June 10, 2020, in Seattle, Washington. The zone includes the blocks surrounding the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, which was the site of violent clashes with Black Lives Matter protesters. David Ryder, Getty Images

The consequences were often violent and sometimes deadly, with protesters on both ends of the political spectrum engaging in violent or destructive activity, the study found.

In August in Kenosha, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people at a Black Lives Matter protest, killing two. In Portland the same month, a protester with the far-right group Patriot Prayer was shot and killed by a counterprotester who identified with the anti-fascist movement.

“The crux of this phenomenon and report is simple: When firearms are involved, demonstrations are more likely to lead to bloodshed,” said Justin Wagner, director of investigations at Everytown for Gun Safety, which pushes for tighter gun laws.

“We can see how easy access to firearms, particularly for far-right extremists and white supremacists, have continued to put our First Amendment rights in jeopardy,” he said.

Rittenhouse is charged with homicide, attempted homicide and four other felonies. The shooter in Portland was killed by federal agents who were trying to arrest him.

Taking over government buildings

The Jan. 6 insurrection is the most prominent example of a takeover of a government building. On a smaller scale, protesters, often armed, have gathered in shows of force at government buildings across the country, the report found.

More than 100 of the armed protests studied took place at government buildings, including statehouses, vote-counting centers and the U.S. Capitol. Twelve of those protests turned violent, researchers found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThwbZ_0bZvzN5C00
Members of a small group of protesters in front of the Oregon Capitol on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. BRIAN HAYES / STATESMAN JOURNAL

In December, the state Capitol in Salem, Oregon, was overrun by armed protesters after a Republican lawmaker allowed them into the building. Pro-Trump, anti-mask protesters fought with police and pepper-sprayed officers and journalists. Four people were arrested in the riot.

Capitol protest tracker: What happened when protesters showed up at state capitols after the Jan. 6 insurrection

The findings show the chilling effect of guns on the democratic process, said Arjun Sethi, a law professor at the Georgetown University Law Center who was not involved with the study.

Armed groups at government buildings, overwhelmingly made up of white males, send “a threatening message to marginalized members of the community,” Sethi said. “It's a message of intimidation and harassment, and in some ways discourages minorities and other marginalized communities from actively participating in democracy.”

That's the point, said Sarah Vinson, a forensic psychiatrist and associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Morehouse School of Medicine.

“It harkens back to the context of white men not getting what they want and being violent,” Vinson said. “When people come to city centers or capitals and they do that, there’s a level of boldness that can be concerning to people who’ve been on the receiving end of violence from that same demographic.”

Legislatures taking action

Local and state governments can take action to limit armed protests and minimize violence and disruption, Wagner said.

In Virginia, the state Legislature passed a bill this year prohibiting the carrying of firearms within Capitol Square and the Capitol building, which had been the site of massive pro-gun rallies.

In January, the Michigan State Capitol Commission voted unanimously to prohibit the open carry of weapons in the Capitol building. That followed a 2020 incident in which dozens of armed protesters took over the Capitol to demand an end to coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

Neither turned violent.

“These armed demonstrations in public spaces – particularly state capitols – are dangerous and clearly an attempt to intimidate lawmakers,” Wagner said. “The good news is that we can stop this armed intimidation by simply following the lead of Virginia and Washington and passing common-sense laws to prohibit firearms from public spaces and government buildings.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOMFm_0bZvzN5C00
A member of the Boogaloo Bois attends a protest outside of the Michigan State Capitol building in downtown Lansing on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Armed protests are picking up, and a new study says they're more likely to turn violent

Comments / 1189

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

227K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Guns#Legislature#Protest Riot#Everytown For Gun Safety#Afp#Getty Images Violence#Patriot Prayer#Inves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
ProtestsPosted by
Axios

The fight over mask mandates in schools turns violent

As children head back to the classroom, a "vocal minority" in the U.S. have resorted to violence or disruptive measures to protest against mask mandates in schools. Driving the news: While the majority of Americans support the mandates, per a recent Axios/Ipsos poll, back-to-school confrontations across the U.S. have gotten so hot that teachers and other officials have been punched, hit and screamed at.
Portland, ORChannel 6000

Portland reeling after dueling protests turn violent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Opposing rallies that drew hundreds of people in Portland sparked numerous clashes on Sunday. The two groups had gathered in different parts of the city after a far-right group changed the location of its event. The right-wing rally drew about 100 people in a parking lot...
Proteststhetrace.org

The Link Between Armed Protest and Violence

Armed protests tick up as the presence of guns is linked to a higher chance of violence. Events where demonstrators carried firearms were about six times more likely than unarmed demonstrations to be violent, according to an analysis by Everytown for Gun Safety and Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. The report identified at least 560 events in the last 18 months where attendants carried guns. One out of every six armed protests turned violent, compared to one in every 37 protests without guns. Moreover, after a brief decline following the Capitol insurrection, the share of armed protests nationwide doubled from February to June. “This is the first time since our coverage began at the start of 2020 that we’ve seen such a continuous increase for so many months in a row,” Roudabeh Kishi, director of research and innovation at ACLED, told USA Today. “The last time we recorded a steady rise in armed demonstration activity like this, it culminated in the attack on the Capitol.” The dataset also noted more than 100 armed protests that took place at government buildings since 2020, 12 of which turned violent. [Everytown provides grants to The Trace. Here’s our list of major donors and our policy on editorial independence.]
Portland, ORmarketresearchtelecast.com

Clashes between Antifa members and Trump supporters end in shooting (VIDEOS)

Dozens of members of the far-right group Proud Boys and members of the left-wing political movement Antifa, carrying a variety of makeshift weapons, from bats and shields, to paintball guns and fireworks, have been faced this Sunday in the streets of the American city of Portland, where there was also a shooting.
Protestscitizensjournal.us

Surprise! Capitol Officer Complaining Of Jan. 6 Riot Revealed As BLM Activist

Testimony from several Capitol police officers who appeared before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s one-sided committee reviewing violence at the building on Jan. 6 actually prompted several lawmakers to tear up. Adam Schiff, whose fame is linked to his dedication to the now-debunked narrative created by Democrats in 2016 to hurt...
Los Angeles, CAWashington Post

Man stabbed near L.A. City Hall as vaccine mandate protest turns violent

A man was stabbed Saturday outside Los Angeles City Hall when a protest over vaccination mandates devolved into fighting and a journalist was attacked, according to police and reporters. The Los Angeles Police Department said it was “monitoring” the protest on City Hall’s south lawn after violence erupted. Authorities said...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Activists seeking to overturn law fall short of signatures

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Activists seeking to overturn a new anti-protest law passed by the Republican-led Oklahoma Legislature said Wednesday they have fallen short of the required number of signatures to qualify the measure for a statewide vote. Democratic activist Joshua Harris-Till said the group was a few thousand signatures...
Portland, ORPosted by
UPI News

Opposing protesters, including Proud Boys, clash in streets of Portland

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities in Portland, Ore., are investigating the circumstances that led to opposing groups of hundreds of political demonstrators clashing in the city on Sunday, officials said. Left-aligned activists began gathering earlier Sunday to prepare for a counter-protest to oppose a planned event by right-wing demonstrators, which...
Geneva, NYhws.edu

Policing. Protest. Post-Democracy?

Associate Professor of Political Science Paul Passavant’s new book details the roots of policing protest in the U.S. — and its impact on the political present and future. This month, Duke University Press published Policing Protest: The Post-Democratic State and the Figure of Black Insurrection, Associate Professor of Political Science Paul Passavant’s exploration of political protest in the United States and how policing such events has become increasingly hostile since the late 1990s.

Comments / 1189

Community Policy