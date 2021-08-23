Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles plunge to new depths on 18-game losing skid

By NOAH TRISTER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9Ram_0bZvz72p00
1 of 3

The Baltimore Orioles have lost 18 games in a row, and somehow that doesn’t do their skid justice.

What’s startling is how rarely they’ve come close to ending the slide.

Baltimore’s losing streak is the longest in the major leagues since Kansas City’s 19-gamer in 2005. The Orioles have been outscored during their slide by 102 runs — an average of 5.7 per game. Only one of their defeats has been by one run, and two others were by two. They’ve lost by seven or more runs seven times during this nightmarish stretch.

Baltimore’s best chances to win came early in the streak. The Orioles led the Yankees 3-0 in the fourth inning Aug. 4 before losing 10-3. They led 5-2 in the sixth the following game, but Tampa Bay stormed back for a 10-6 victory.

On Aug. 8 — in the fifth game of the slide — Baltimore led the Rays 5-2 in the seventh. But Tampa Bay scored six runs in the eighth and won 9-6. The Orioles had a win probability of 93.8% in the seventh inning of that game, according to Baseball Savant. That’s the highest it’s gotten during this skid.

Since that loss to the Rays, Baltimore has not led at any point after the fourth inning, and the Orioles have had a multirun lead only once. That was when they scored two runs in the top of the first at Tampa Bay on Aug. 18. The Rays immediately tied it in the bottom half and went on to win 8-4.

The Orioles are 38 games out of first place in the AL East — and 26 1/2 games out of fourth. Every other team in the division is at least six games over .500, underscoring the difficult task Baltimore has in the years to come. But help may be on the way.

According to MLB Pipeline, the Orioles have the No. 1 prospect in baseball in Triple-A catcher Adley Rutschman, the top pick in the 2019 draft. Baltimore also has the top-ranked pitching prospect, Double-A right-hander Grayson Rodriguez.

And then there’s next year’s draft. Thanks to this slide, the Orioles have a good chance to pick No. 1 again.

MILESTONE

Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career home run Sunday in Detroit’s win at Toronto, and there’s been some chatter about who else might have a shot to reach that mark. Nelson Cruz is next in line on the active home run list at 443, and although he’s 41, he’s aged well enough that 57 more homers doesn’t seem that unreasonable.

Giancarlo Stanton has hit 332 homers and is only 31, but he hit just seven in 2019 and 2020 combined, so the question is whether his health will hold up. Bryce Harper (255) and Manny Machado (245) are about halfway to 500 and haven’t turned 30 yet.

Then there are the really young stars. Fernando Tatis Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ronald Acuña Jr. and Juan Soto all have the talent to post huge career numbers, but it’ll be a while before we can really evaluate their chances at 500 homers.

Cabrera is also closing in on 3,000 hits. He’s just 45 hits shy, and if he gets there, he could be the last person to reach that mark for a while. Robinson Cano needs 376 hits for 3,000, but he’s 38 and serving a season-long drug suspension. Jose Altuve reeled off four straight 200-hit seasons from 2014-17, but his high since then is 169 in 2018. With 1,739 hits at age 31, he still has a long way to go.

In an era defined by home runs and strikeouts, the 3,000-hit mark may start to look awfully elusive.

TRIVIA TIME

Although the Royals lost those 19 games in a row in 2005, the year wasn’t a total loss. Who did Kansas City take with the No. 2 pick in the ’05 draft?

LINE OF THE WEEK

Freddie Freeman hit for the cycle in Atlanta’s 11-9 win over Miami on Wednesday night. Freeman had competition for top billing that night, though. Shohei Ohtani homered and pitched eight innings as the Angels beat Detroit 3-1.

COMEBACK OF THE WEEK

The Los Angeles Angels erased a 10-2 deficit in Detroit on Thursday, scoring 11 runs in the final four innings to win 13-10. The Tigers had a win probability of 99.4% in the bottom of the fifth.

HIGHLIGHT

Some heads-up baserunning Saturday helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals. Kolten Wong was on third when Omar Narváez hit a foul pop to the first-base side. The first baseman, catcher and pitcher all drifted over toward the ball, leaving home plate unattended. So Wong tagged up and came sprinting home after the catch was made.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Kansas City took Alex Gordon with the No. 2 pick in 2005. Justin Upton went to Arizona at No. 1.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.twitter.com/noahtrister

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

546K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Grayson Rodriguez
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Kolten Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baltimore Orioles#Yankees#Tampa Bay#Baseball Savant#Rays#Mlb Pipeline#Royals#The Los Angeles Angels#Tigers#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Washington Nationals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBbostonnews.net

Red Sox win to extend Orioles' skid to 11 games

J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead three run home run in the first inning and the Boston Red Sox coasted past the visiting Baltimore Orioles 6-2 to complete a three-game sweep Sunday afternoon. Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez (9-6) struck out six and allowed three hits with three walks over six innings...
MLBfoxbaltimore.com

Orioles' Skid Reaches Eight

BALTIMORE -- — Miguel Cabrera is heading back to Detroit for what should be the Tigers' most anticipated homestand in a while. One homer shy of 500, Cabrera sat out the last game of Detroit's trip Thursday, and the Tigers did fine without him, beating Baltimore 6-4 to complete a three-game sweep.
MLBallfans.co

Lowe hits 29th homer, Rays extend Orioles’ skid to 15 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit his career-high 29th homer, Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their 15th consecutive loss, 7-2 on Thursday. The Orioles also dropped 14 in a row from May 18-31. The team...
MLBallfans.co

Orioles lose 3-1 to Braves, have dropped 18 in a row

Sometimes when I sit down to write about the Baltimore Orioles, I wonder what even am I doing? Why am I spending my Sunday afternoon fending off my four-year-old daughter’s requests to play so that I can pay attention to a team that loses all the time? A team that, if I’m being honest, brings me very little happiness. A team that seems hopeless no matter where their minor league system ranks. A team that I have a hard time believing will actually be good any time soon.
MLBWBAL Radio

Orioles snap 19-game skid with 10-6 win over Angels

BALTIMORE (AP) — After 19 consecutive losses, the Baltimore Orioles were ready to try just about anything. Newcomer Chris Ellis found that out while preparing to make his first big league start. “I was sitting at my locker, kind of just going over the lineup for the day, and I...
MLBaudacy.com

Baltimore sports host reacts to Orioles' stunning 18-game losing streak

The dog days of August have been remarkably harsh to the Baltimore Orioles. As if spending the entire season as one of baseball's cellar dwellers wasn't punishment enough, the Orioles lost their 18th consecutive game on Sunday, the longest skid in the majors since 2005. Baltimore is also just three losses away from tying a franchise and AL record of 21 straight losses, set in 1988.
MLBrestorationnewsmedia.com

Orioles end 19-game skid by getting past Ohtani, Angels

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles snapped their 19-game losing streak Wednesday night, rallying to beat Los Angeles 10-6 after a shaky start by Shohei Ohtani left the Angels’ bullpen with too much to do. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in...
NFLSportsnet.ca

How the Baltimore Orioles are opening to MLB's eyes to tanking

Aug. 25: Berrios Hit Hard, Ken Rosenthal & David Samson. Ben Ennis and Stephen Brunt host. Ben Nicholson-Smith talks about Jose Berrios’ rough outing for the Blue Jays against the White Sox and the team’s lack of clutch hitting of late (22:40). Does MLB need to implement anti-tanking measures? The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wonders that amidst the Baltimore Orioles awful 2021 campaign (47:31). CFL historian […]
MLBESPN

Nelson Cruz activated from COVID-19 list, leads Tampa Bay Rays to win

Nelson Cruz returned from the COVID-19 list, played first base for the first time in his career and hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-1 on Tuesday night. The 41-year-old Cruz, Tampa Bay's designated hitter who had...
MLBtucsonpost.com

MLB roundup: Orioles top Angels, end 19-game skid

Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez each drew bases-loaded walks as part of a five-run eighth inning Wednesday, helping the host Baltimore Orioles snap a 19-game losing streak with a 10-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Austin Hayes added a pinch-hit, two-run double in the eighth as the Oriolesrecorded their...
MLBbardown.com

Miguel Cabrera gets caught red-handed after playing a joke on Shohei Ohtani

If you thought you couldn’t love Miguel Cabrera even more than you possibly do, we’re willing to bet we can change that with this story from Tuesday evening. As the Los Angeles Angels were visiting Comerica Park for the first game of their series, not only were baseball fans able to soak in all the glory that is their star player Miguel Cabrera, but they had the pleasure to watch projected AL MVP Shohei Ohtani.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox believe 20-run outburst could end skid, propel them forward: ‘A night a lot of us were looking forward to,’ Xander Bogaerts says

BOSTON -- The Red Sox let out weeks worth of offensive frustrations Wednesday night against the Rays, and they hope their 20-run outburst is a sign of good things to come. Boston set season highs in runs (20), hits (19) and walks (9) and tied season highs in both triples (2) and extra-base hits (10) in a 20-8 drubbing of Tampa Bay that was even more of a blowout than the final score would indicate. From the first inning, when Kiké Hernández, Hunter Renfroe and Xander Bogaerts became the first trio of Red Sox since at least 1961 to lead off a game with three doubles in a row, it was clear Boston’s offense had awoken from a prolonged slumber.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy