Woman dies in Saturday’s Route 16 auto-pedestrian crash

Marion County Sheriff's Office crash team responds to fatal accident near Howell Prairie Sunday.A Gervais man died following a serious motor-vehicle crash Sunday, Aug. 1, on Waypark Drive Northeast, east of Howell Prairie Road. Marion County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jeremy Landers said first responders to the scene discovered that a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette collided with a 2005 Ford Explorer. A passenger in the Corvette, Erofei Cam, 57, of Gervais, sustained fatal injuries. Landers said the Corvette driver, Georgi Cam, 52, of Aurora, and the Explorer driver, Curtis Chaudoin, 56, of Woodburn, sustained what are believed to be minor injuries. They were transported to a local hospital. Marion County multi-agency crash team determined that the Corvette was eastbound when the crash occurred. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. Keizer Police, Marion County District Attorney's Office, Marion County Public Works, Mount Angel Fire District and Woodburn Ambulance all assisted at the scene.