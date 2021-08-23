Cancel
Accidents

Woman dies in Saturday’s Route 16 auto-pedestrian crash

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, August 23, 2021, investigators assigned to GPD’S Highway Patrol Division were made aware of the 49-year-old female in the August 18 auto-pedestrian crash on Route 16 Army Drive, in Harmon had succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced deceased by Guam Regional Medical City physicians on Saturday, August...

www.pncguam.com

