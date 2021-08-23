Cancel
Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 way-too-early bold predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season

By Virgil Villanueva
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers made some bold moves in the offseason. As for one, they made a twin tower duo after securing Jarrett Allen to a hefty deal then drafting Evan Mobley with the third overall pick. They also acquired Ricky Rubio via trade for some much-needed veteran presence. These moves, coupled with the presence of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, the Wine and Gold seem to be promising to look out for.

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their 2021-22 NBA regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek, the official ticketing partner. The season tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 20 on the road against Memphis at 8:00 p.m. ET followed by a back-to-back tipoff at home inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Oct. 22 versus Charlotte at 7:00 p.m. ET and Saturday, Oct. 23rd versus Atlanta at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are slated to play 82 regular season games, including 41 home contests. Cleveland will host 19 weekend dates comprised of four Friday games, eight Saturday games and seven Sunday games. The Wine & Gold will also make four national television appearances on NBA TV (Nov. 13 vs. Boston, Nov. 22 vs. Brooklyn, Jan. 2 vs. Indiana and Jan. 22 vs. Oklahoma City).
Cleveland Cavaliers’ early-season schedule provides stiff test, could determine team’s direction: Chris Fedor

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are lots of marquee dates on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2021-22 regular season schedule, which was unveiled Friday afternoon. The opener in Memphis on Oct. 20. The first home game two days later versus Charlotte. The four dates Cleveland will appear on national TV -- Nov. 13, Nov. 22, Jan. 2 and Jan. 22. LeBron James’ lone visit on March 21. An MLK Day showdown with former Cavalier Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. A New Year’s Eve home game for the first time since 2014. The regular season finale against Milwaukee. One-time building block Kevin Porter Jr. coming back to Cleveland on Dec. 15.

