Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 way-too-early bold predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season
The Cleveland Cavaliers made some bold moves in the offseason. As for one, they made a twin tower duo after securing Jarrett Allen to a hefty deal then drafting Evan Mobley with the third overall pick. They also acquired Ricky Rubio via trade for some much-needed veteran presence. These moves, coupled with the presence of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, the Wine and Gold seem to be promising to look out for.clutchpoints.com
