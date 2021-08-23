It's gonna be a party

Canby's Big Night Out Street Dance returns with music, food, fun and continued growth after a year away.

Canby's Big Night Out Street Dance hits the downtown pavement Friday, Aug. 27, as the annual kick-off to Canby's Big Weekend..

The Big Night Out Street Dance, which gets rolling at the intersection of Grant Street and Second Avenue, features live music, local food and beverage vendors, and free children's activities. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with the opening musical act, then continues when the headline act hits the stage for a set that runs from 8-11 p.m.

Judging by the community's reaction, it was missed last year and anxiously awaited in 2021.

"With the street dance not happening last year, it was certainly missed. Not just by myself, but the community," Economic Development Director Jamie Stickel said. "I receive questions and inquiries about the event pretty much year-round. I like to think of the street dance as a big block party for a couple thousand of my closest friends. The community sees it as a way to say goodbye to summer and just celebrate."

Children's activities include bouncy houses, the game truck, sidewalk chalk, and the Circus Cascadia. Local restaurants and nonprofits line the street selling food, beverages, and adult beverages.

Leading the musical charge will be a couple of local favorites. The opening act will be Return Flight, which is a 10-piece band that has played the Fourth of July in Canby. They'll be followed by headliners 21 Turns Band, a group that proved very popular when they played the Street Dance in 2019.

"I'm so excited for these bands to come and play," Stickel said. "These are local bands that have a following and they've played at some of our events before. To have them back-to-back for our comeback event, I'm so excited for the community to come out and experience it."

This year's event will expand a bit in the downtown area. Stickel said that with the event growing each year, the need to expand its footprint has become necessary. Instead of an "L" formation on two blocks, the event will take on a "T" formation, with each end of the event capped by children's activity.

But that's not all that's being added, according to Stickel.

"We also have some local businesses that will be doing events at well," she said. "This event focuses on our brick and mortar businesses and nonprofits, so we're excited to have them be part of this."