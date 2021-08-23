The Cyber Security Wunderkinds

We rely on the Internet-of-Things (IoT) in both our private and professional life. Not only will these devices make our lives easier, but we also require these devices to get things done. And that is not a terrible thing. Sometimes there are simply not enough hours in the day. But also sometimes it is just too dangerous. However, these IoT devices are running usually on low-performance devices for various reasons. For example, there is not enough room to implement a full-fletched IT device to save battery consumption. And as a consequence security requirements are typically the first ones to be dropped. Hence why I say an IoT device is insecure by default. But what can we do to still operate these IoT devices without causing holes in our security and/or lowering our security posture?