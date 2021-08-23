Cancel
The Cyber Security Wunderkinds

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Establishing itself as one of the most premier cyber security companies in the world, Avalance has made a distinctly remarkable mark in the space of providing unique Cyber Security platforms to enterprises and governments. With an aim to abolish the possibility of unauthorized access to databases by classifying the weaknesses in the digital space, the company harnesses its experience to provide greater operating time. A robust portfolio of solutions specially designed for the consumer’s unique critical environment allows Avalance to assure zero-day exploits, and provide custom remediation. The main offerings of Avalance Global Solutions are its proprietary solutions AISOC and Zeustride.

