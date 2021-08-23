A Look Back At A Historic Junior Worlds For USA Women

If you had any question about whether “the youth movement” so many have spoken about in USA women’s wrestling is real, look at what just happened at the Junior World Championships in Ufa, Russia. Previously, the U.S. had never had more than one World champion at the event, but this year the American women’s team brought home four gold medals as Emily Shilson (50 kg), Amit Elor (68 kg), Kennedy Blades (72 kg), and Kylie Welker (76 kg) each won titles. Team USA also gained one other medal as Korina Blades (62 kg) captured the bronze, handing U.S. women the team title for the first time at Junior Worlds. Within the last 10 years, the previous high-water mark for medals by U.S. women at Junior Worlds was three. The last Team USA member to win a Junior World title was Maya Nelson in 2017. The previous Junior World champion for the U.S. before that was Victoria Anthony, who won it in 2010.