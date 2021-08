Week 0 is a strange, yet alluring mistress. So desperate are we, the college football-craving public, that we are willing to put up with all manner of nonsense for just a taste of that sweet, sweet college football action. Any other time of year, I’d only watch Fresno State to shout obscenities about Steve Detwiler and his stupid #@*!$%& thumb. And, frankly, you’d have to pay me to watch Illinois most of the time. The going rate is still an 8-pack of Natty Light tallboys and all I can eat boiled peanuts, by the way.