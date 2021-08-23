West Linn Planning Commission approves Dollar Street school

Commissioners include conditions of approval to improve student safety and reduce neighborhood traffic

The West Linn Planning Commission recently approved a land use application from the West Linn-Wilsonville School District to build a new Athey Creek Middle School on Dollar Street, a plan which has upset some neighbors.

The commission voted 4-3 in favor of the application — with a few conditions — Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a continuation of a hearing from Aug. 4. The commission's vote was split 3-3 Aug. 4 when commissioner John Carr was absent.

The conditions of approval, or modifications to the applicant's plan, included clear markings at a roundabout to be built on Willamette Falls Drive at Fields Bridge Park, flashing school speed signs on all streets surrounding the school, and allowing only emergency vehicle access to the Brandon Place connection proposed to be built between Willamette Falls Drive and Dollar Street.

Opponents of the new school, such as residents near Dollar Street who feel the school is unnecessary and would burden the neighborhood with traffic and noise, still have time to appeal the planning commission's decision to the West Linn City Council.

Plans for the 25-classroom school with a capacity for 850 students were part of the district's 2019 capital improvement plan, which West Linn-Wilsonville voters approved in a November 2019 bond vote.

The capital improvement plan included the new Athey Creek at Dollar Street because the current Athey Creek building on Borland Road will become the new home of Arts and Technology High School, which loses its lease at its current location in Wilsonville next year.

Commissioner Charles Mathews proposed the three conditions of approval to further ensure safety for students and to address some of the neighbors' traffic concerns.

Mathews noted that building the Brandon Place connection between Dollar Street and Willamette Falls Drive was not necessary for the school, but included in the plans at the request of the city of West Linn. A connection between Dollar and Willamette Falls Drive is a part of the city's Transportation System Plan, but residents on and around Dollar Street fear that heavy traffic on Willamette Falls Drive would cause drivers to divert onto their residential roads.

Limiting use of the Brandon Place connection to emergency vehicles only, Mathews surmised, would limit that traffic.

Before deliberations continued at the Aug. 18 meeting, two residents told the commission about their objections to the process.

One of these commenters, Rebecca Regello, questioned whether the deliberations could legally continue when the commission already voted Aug. 4.

"The commission knew before it commenced its deliberations on Aug. 4 that a vote could end in a tie, yet proceeded with only six members present, that allowing Commissioner Carr to deliberate at this point after being absent on the 4th and putting him in the place of being a tie-breaker raises issues to fairness, objectivity and transparency of the process," she said. "I don't question the integrity of Commissioner Carr, but I do have issues with the process."

City Attorney Tim Ramis responded saying there is no city code or rule that limits a body to voting on an issue only once. In fact, Ramis said, often the making of a motion leads to a vote during deliberation, which sometimes fails, and the deliberation goes on until the body reaches a conclusion. At times this requires multiple motions (and multiple votes).

The other resident who raised issues with the commission's process accused one of the commissioners of bias. John McCabe said one of the commissioners who voted in favor of the application Aug. 4 did so by reasoning that the public wanted the school because it passed in the 2019 bond. This, McCabe argued, was a prejudgment, or a commissioner making their decision before the hearing even began. He stated this was a violation of city ordinance.

When Ramis asked McCabe to recall which commissioner made that statement, he could not name a commissioner because he said he had listened to the previous meeting on the phone and had no way of identifying who was talking.

The commissioners at the Aug. 18 meeting said they did not recall making any such statements.

All commissioners then stated that they did not have any predetermination or biases heading into the hearing, which Ramis said allowed them all to continue with the deliberations and vote.

The district sent an email to families Friday, Aug. 20, informing them of the land use approval and noted that it was now working on building permits.

"The District has received the first round of comments back from the Building Department and is responding," the email stated. "It is anticipated that the Permitting and Land Use processes will converge in a timely manner to allow Contractor bidding to begin in the fall."