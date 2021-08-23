Cancel
TV & Videos

Hein's Picks: Don't Believe the Hype – Bob Ross Was the Real Deal

Primetimer
 4 days ago
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.

www.primetimer.com

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
Moviesarcamax.com

​'Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed' review: The Netflix documentary pulls back the curtain on the business behind the beloved public television painter of landscapes

Bob Ross died in 1995, which means there haven’t been new episodes of his show, “The Joy of Painting,” in more than 25 years. And yet his celebrity might be bigger than ever. On Amazon, you can buy Bob Ross cupcake wrappers printed with his smiling face. The product includes this promotional fodder: “We suggest attempting to style your cupcake topper icing to look like a Bob Ross Afro. Color with food coloring to match his brown hair color.”
TV Seriesprimetimer.com

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed

Showing 1 - 4 of 4 articles tagged "Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed" TV Today: New Netflix Doc Looks at the Darker Side of Bob Ross' Legacy. Legendary TV painter Bob Ross zealously guarded his privacy, and so have the people entrusted with his estate. Posted Monday 8/23/21...
TV & VideosEsquire

After Bob Ross's Death, The Kowalski Family Absorbed Everything In His Empire

Netflix's new documentary on Bob Ross, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed begins as an homage to the soft-voiced, afro-haired art legend who inspired a nation to embrace a few "happy accidents" along their art journey. But as the title suggests, happy accidents are only a small part of the story that Netflix aims to tell. Ross may be the face at the front of Bob Ross Inc., but the truth of the matter is that we likely would not know Bob Ross if it weren't for the married duo of Annette and Walt Kowalski. Is that a good thing? That's a bit speculative because, by the time the Netflix doc about Ross is over, knowing exactly where the Kowalski family fits in the narrative of Ross's life is complicated.
TV & VideosDaily Beast

Netflix Exposes the Dark Side of Bob Ross’ ‘Joy of Painting’ Empire

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed sounds like the title of a true-crime parody, promising a dark and gritty take on the life of one of America’s cheeriest—and most beloved—artistic figures. Nonetheless, there’s nothing jokey about Joshua Rofé’s Netflix documentary (Aug. 25), which serves as both a loving portrait of the landscape painter who inspired millions to pick up a brush, and a disheartening exposé of the various ways in which his work, and legacy, were exploited by the selfish partners closest to him.
TV & VideosFast Company

Netflix’s Bob Ross documentary reveals the legal storm behind those happy little trees

It’s been almost 40 years since the phenomenon of Bob Ross first captivated viewers and amateur painters alike with his PBS series The Joy of Painting. The last episode aired in 1994, and Ross himself passed away from lymphoma only a year later at the age of 52. Yet far from fading into the ephemera of yesteryear, Ross is just as popular today as when he was part of the popular culture of the 1980s and ’90s.
TV & VideosPopculture

Bob Ross Netflix's Documentary Has Fans up in Arms, Here's Why

Netflix's new Bob Ross documentary has fans up in arms and taking to social media to share their frustration. The film is called Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed, and it recounts Ross' life story, focusing heavily on his career as an artist and TV painting teacher. The filmmakers speak with Ross' son, Steve Ross, as well as Bob's good friend and fellow artist Dana Jester, both of whom had quite a lot to say about Ross' business partners, Annette and Walt Kowalski.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

Painter Bob Ross is subject of new Netflix documentary

Bob Ross, the iconic artist who taught TV viewers “The Joy of Painting,” is the subject of a new Netflix documentary that tells the untold story of his career and the shocking battle over his business empire. TODAY shares a look.Aug. 23, 2021.
TV & VideosVanity Fair

Bob Ross Inc. Strikes Back Against Netflix Documentary

The serene landscape paintings of Bob Ross have become a war zone. A new Netflix documentary tells the story of the TV painter’s adult son, who complains that his father’s memory has been improperly commercialized by longtime business partners who won control of his name and likeness. Now that the family behind that business, Bob Ross Inc., has seen the movie, they’ve issued a blistering counterattack that calls the Joshua Rofé–directed film “inaccurate and heavily slanted.”
Visual ArtPosted by
Distractify

The Ross Family Currently Does Not Own Bob Ross Inc. — Here's Who Does

The Joy of Painting icon Bob Ross created a wholesome empire built on "happy accidents" and peaceful moments painting, but the story behind his soothing painting videos is a lot murkier than it appears. In the new Netflix documentary Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, the messy struggle for control over the empire built on his image is played out for new and old fans of his content to see — and it's not as pretty as his paintings.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

PEN15's One-Off Animated Special Deserves to Be a Trend-Setter

Talk to anybody who watches a sufficient amount of Brit TV, and the topic will eventually turn to the very British custom of the Christmas special and how great it would be if American shows followed suit. We do Christmas episodes, of course, but it's much rarer that an American TV show will do a proper Christmas special, which is to say a standalone episode that airs separately from any official season. Ted Lasso recently opted for a Christmas special that was standalone in concept, but still dropped somewhat awkwardly within the show's second season. (We're getting there, America!) Releasing today on Hulu, Pen15 's animated special is not a Christmas episode — far from it, actually. But it contains within it the standalone, slightly out-of-time spirit of a proper holiday special, and since we don't know when the rest of Pen15's second season is coming, it serves the purpose that many Christmas specials do: a little bonus taste of a favorite show while we wait for it to return in earnest.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Who is Bob Ross’ son Steve?

STEVE Ross is known as the only son of legendary painter Bob Ross. Like his father, Steve also went on to become a professional artist who some say might even be better than the legendary painter himself. Steve Ross (R) is the only son of legendary painter Bob Ross (L)[/caption]

