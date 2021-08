No matter where people live, they have a tendency to think that the dating pool in their city is trash. But is that really true? Social media star Matthew Wurnig decided to find out for himself. He came up with the idea to go on dates with women in every state in the country and he’s discovered some interesting things along the way. Matt has been documenting his journey on social media, and his following has grown a lot as a result. People love tuning in to see what kinds of dates he’s going on and it’s also a great way for people to learn about cool places in different parts of the country. While it doesn’t appear that Matthew is really looking for a serious relationship, he might just end up finding one. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Matthew Wurnig.