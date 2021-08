Here comes the groom—and it’s about time! While weddings certainly give brides the spotlight on their big day, many men are stepping up to ensure that the ceremony and reception are reflective of the traditions, tastes, and personal touches that define them as a couple. This welcomed redefinition of gender roles and stereotypes, especially with the rise in same-sex marriages, could not come at a better time. Grooms may not have dreamed about the details of their wedding since they were younger, but they certainly want a big say when it comes down to finalizing the important decisions. In fact, they’re even willing to assume their fair share of anxiety-inducing tasks to take pressure off their partners. Oh, how far we’ve come!