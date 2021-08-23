Nikulipe launches payment method banklinq in the Baltics

The need for greater reliance on digital interactions and remote banking in 2020 underscored the advantages of banking as a service (BaaS) for many industry analysts. BaaS links crucial digital banking services, including loans, payments or deposit accounts, to nonbanks through application programming interfaces (APIs) from licensed financial institutions (FIs). BaaS could allow an airline, for example, to offer its customers mobile bank accounts, debit cards with rewards for flying, loans for flights or payment services, with- out requiring a banking license of its own. The beauty of BaaS is that it makes financial products accessible to users at the point of need rather than within the constraints of traditional FIs. Its use has led to an empowering shift in the consumer banking experience.