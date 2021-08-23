Cancel
Nikulipe launches payment method banklinq in the Baltics

Cover picture for the articleNikulipe, a fintech company operating in the Baltics, has launched banklinq, a region-tailored payment method able to connect global merchants to the Baltics market. More than 65% of Baltic shoppers have a preference for paying through online banking, which has become the dominant payment method in the region. However, only around 20% of them have a credit card – roughly 17% of Lithuanians and Latvians, and 29% of Estonians – bringing limitations to consumers in terms of shopping on international ecommerce platforms, as well as restricting market access for international merchants.

