The return of live events is proving to be a boom for podcast advertising. Magellan AI says live entertainment has bounced back with spending more than triple what it has been during the past year. Magellan says from April 2020 to April 2021, the live entertainment industry spent an average of $160,000 per month on podcast advertising as most venues remained closed due to COVID. But during the past three months, the live industry has spent an average of $800,000 per month as the lights turned on and the curtain went up.