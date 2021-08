SAN RAFAEL (KPIX) – Since the Taliban takeover of Kabul, a local non-profit is desperately trying to rescue hundreds of its employees stuck in Afghanistan whose lives may be in danger. Roots of Peace says it has more than 350 Afghan employees on its payroll. Organizers are worried for each person and their families, despite promises made Tuesday by the Taliban. On Tuesday, Taliban leaders broadcast messages of respect, and forgiveness, but many who left their homeland and are working in America now, fear what may happen to friends and family left behind. “Everyone is not sleeping...