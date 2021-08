Over the the last few years Beaver fans have seen: Jermar Jefferson, Avery Roberts, Omar Speights and many others have breakout seasons. This season we know who is going to be a stud on defense (Roberts, Speights & Jaydon Grant). On offense we have a good idea that Tristian Gebbia or Sam Noyer will earn the starting quarterback job and they will pass it a lot to Zeriah Beason and Trevon Bradford. The offensive line should have a really strong year led by center Nathan Eldridge. But somebody or multiple somebodies is going to pop and surprise Beaver Nation. Who could it be in 2021? Here’s my picks: