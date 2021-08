Sweet dreams are made of this. Dessert-lovers, brace yourselves for the ultimate sweet treat: The one and only Museum of Ice Cream is touching down in Austin this very month. After sold-out stints in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Singapore, the OG of IG-worthy exhibitions is set to debut at The Domain on Saturday, August 21. This marks the first new location for the brand in two years and a proof is in the pudding-style sign that life’s deliciously back to normal down in the Lone Star State. “With Austin’s love of amazing food, experiences, art, and its inclusiveness and welcoming culture, we couldn’t imagine a better place for MOIC to continue the journey,” says co-founder Maryellis Bunn.