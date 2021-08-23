Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's "Very Sad" She Couldn't Drop Her Youngest Child Off at College

It takes time. Candace Cameron Bure got real about how she’s been able to overcome negative criticism and comments from fans over the years. “Honestly, I feel like that’s just part of my God-given nature,” the 45-year-old actress said during the Sunday, August 22, episode of the “Whine Down” podcast. “Maybe because I had children in my 20s. God gave me a lot of patience and it’s tested all the time, but I’ve had a lot of time to practice my patience. It’s not great every day.”