Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Royal Palm Beach, FL

RPB Council OKs $12.9 Million Contract For New Village Hall

By Ron Bukley
gotowncrier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Royal Palm Beach Village Council awarded a bid of $12,894,392 for the construction of a new village hall to Verdex Construction on Thursday, Aug. 19. Verdex was the lowest builder on the project. The council also authorized the transfer of $3.5 million from its undesignated fund to the village hall construction project to cover the difference between its budgeted $9.9 million and the actual cost of $12.9 million.

gotowncrier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Marsh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Village#Village Hall#Energy Efficiency#Construction Project#Public Use#Rpb Council#Verdex Construction#Eoc#Vertex Construction#State Road 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy