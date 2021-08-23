RPB Council OKs $12.9 Million Contract For New Village Hall

The Royal Palm Beach Village Council awarded a bid of $12,894,392 for the construction of a new village hall to Verdex Construction on Thursday, Aug. 19. Verdex was the lowest builder on the project. The council also authorized the transfer of $3.5 million from its undesignated fund to the village hall construction project to cover the difference between its budgeted $9.9 million and the actual cost of $12.9 million.