Devil May Cry 20 years later: How it inspired me

Shigeru Miyamoto’s Super Mario 64 defined contemporary 3D platforming: that’s a fact. Before the diminutive plumber made the transition to a lesser-flat plane of existence, the video game industry had seen its fair share of 2D platformers. In a market already saturated with Mega Men, Castelvanias and Ninja Gaidens, audiences were hungry for something new, and with the birth of the PlayStation and the Nintendo 64, it was the underutilized 3D worlds that would whet their appetites for the years to come. 1996 gifted Nintendo fans the opportunity to transcend the linearity of the standard two dimensions with Super Mario 64: the player freedom, the intuitive controls, and the colorful worlds acted as an invitation to explore every nook and cranny, whilst integrating varying degrees of verticality unseen in games of old. However this exciting innovation came with its own caveat: all 3D adventure titles would have to dispense with the archaic, stiff controls of old (we’re talking standard Resident Evil controls: select direction, push upwards on the analog stick/D-pad) as a new golden standard had been introduced, and it was here to stay.