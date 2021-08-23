Cancel
Video Games

Devil May Cry 20 years later: How it inspired me

By Rami Tabari
laptopmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevil May Cry was the first game that made me cry. A 7-year old Rami Tabari visited his cousin’s house and started playing a game about a stylish demon hunter in a red coat. They were stuck on Devil May Cry’s first boss, the Phantom, which was a giant spider asshole with a scorpion tail. I decided to give it a shot myself, and I lost. I tried again -- lost. I lost, lost and lost again to the point where I cried out of frustration. I left my cousin’s house visibly upset.

