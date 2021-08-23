Cancel
When the music stops: Afghan 'happy place' falls silent

By ZEINA KARAM Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

A few years after the Taliban were ousted in 2001, and with Afghanistan still in ruins, Ahmad Sarmast left his home in Melbourne, Australia, on a mission: to revive music in the country of his birth.

WorldThe Independent

Soldier plays music for Afghan child refugees arriving in Germany

A soldier has been filmed playing music for children and families arriving at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where many evacuated Afghan refugees are being processed. Footage shows young children smiling and clapping along as the soldier, sits on the floor strumming his guitar. Evacuations from Kabul have continued this...
MusicPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Afghanistan's Music School Falls Silent, Its Future Is Uncertain Under The Taliban

The doors of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music in Kabul are closed. The music school's young students, teachers and faculty are staying home — they have reason to fear. According to founder and director Ahmad Sarmast, "armed people entered school property" recently. He says they tried to steal cars the school uses for transportation and destroyed musical instruments. Under the Taliban in the 1990s, music was strictly forbidden. Performing, selling or even listening to music at home could get you in trouble.
