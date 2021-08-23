Cancel
Drag Artist Gottmik Signs With Elite Model Management

By Editorial
Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican drag performer and make-up artist Gottmik has announced that he is now officially signed with Elite. The New York-based modeling agency has welcomed the former RuPaul’s Drag Race participant to its family via a Facebook post, congratulating the star on joining its roster. Gottmik took to Instagram to share...

