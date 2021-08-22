Cancel
Mark Cuban Says Doge Is “The People’s Way To Pay” in Cryptocurrency News.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Cuban Says Doge Is “The People’s Way To Pay” in Cryptocurrency News. In recent days, billionaire investor Mark Cuban has boosted Dogecoin (DOGE) once more, declaring that “DOGE is the people’s method to pay.” The coin’s price has risen by roughly 30% since Elon Musk’s tweet on Saturday, and Dogecoin fans (known as Shibes) are still ecstatic as both Elon Musk and Cuban promote the coin’s potential as a digital currency.

