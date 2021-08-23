Fire, sprinkler flooding reported at Napa senior housing center
A small fire Sunday morning at a senior housing center was squelched by the sprinkler system, but the resulting flooding displaced several residents, according to Napa Fire. The fire department was notified of a sprinkler activation and water-flow alarm at the building in the 1400 block of Redwood Road, according to Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn. After the first engine company at the scene saw smoke in a hallway, other firefighters were called to the building, Colburn said.www.pressdemocrat.com
