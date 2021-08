The bill pay technology that most banks offer their customers is broken. Consumers know it — and that’s why they’ve been fleeing it en masse for over a decade. “We’ve gone from a majority of Americans managing their bills through bank bill pay to only about 40 percent by 2010. And today, we’re seeing 20 or 25 percent at best,” BillGO CEO Dan Holt told Karen Webster in a recent conversation, noting that instead, about three-quarters of Americans pay their online bills directly to their billers.