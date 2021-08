As demand for single-family homes continues but affordability challenges emerge, developers and builders are increasing construction for single-family built-for-rent projects. An analysis of the Census Bureau’s Quarterly Starts and Completions by Purpose and Design by the National Association of Home Builders found there were 10,000 single-family built-for-rent starts during the second quarter of 2021. For the past four quarters, that’s a total of 42,000 starts for this sector, an 8% increase compared to the prior four quarters. Built-for-rent projects are one way to add inventory as demand outpaces supply in the for-sale market.