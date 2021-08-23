Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Rights group: Israeli strikes on Gaza apparently broke law

By JOSEF FEDERMAN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ls0gZ_0bZvsXPl00
1 of 2

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli airstrikes that demolished four high-rise buildings in the Gaza Strip during the war in May apparently violated international laws of war, a leading international human rights group said Monday, calling on the Israeli military to produce evidence justifying the attacks.

Human Rights Watch noted that although no one was harmed in the airstrikes, the attacks damaged neighboring buildings, left dozens of people homeless and destroyed scores of businesses.

“The apparently unlawful Israeli strikes on four high-rise towers in Gaza City caused serious, lasting harm for countless Palestinians who lived, worked, shopped or benefited from businesses based there,” said Richard Weir, crisis and conflict researcher for Human Rights Watch. “The Israeli military should publicly produce the evidence that it says it relies on to carry out these attacks.”

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to the report. But it has accused Hamas of using the buildings for military purposes and turning their occupants into human shields.

It was the New York-based group’s third report on the 11-day war. It has previously accused Israel of apparent war crimes for attacks that it said had no clear military targets but killed dozens of civilians. It also has said that Hamas’ rockets were fired indiscriminately at Israeli cities, constituting a war crime. Both sides denied the accusations.

The war erupted on May 10 after Hamas fired a barrage of rockets toward Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests against Israel’s heavy-handed policing of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam, and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers in a nearby neighborhood.

In all, some 260 people were killed in Gaza, including at least 66 children and 41 women, according to U.N. figures. Hamas has acknowledged the deaths of 80 militants, though Israel says that number is much higher. Twelve civilians, including two children, were killed in Israel, along with one soldier.

Israel’s destruction of Palestinian high-rises was one of its most controversial wartime tactics. Among the targets was the 12-story al-Jalaa building, which housed the local offices of The Associated Press. The building was also home to dozens of families.

Israel has said the buildings were used by Hamas for military purposes, and in all cases, it ordered occupants to evacuate before the structures were destroyed in what it says was a step to avoid civilian casualties.

The AP has called on Israel to make public the evidence it used to justify the demolition of the al-Jalaa building. Israel has said Hamas operatives were using the building for a sophisticated effort aimed at disrupting Israel’s Iron Dome rocket-defense system. But it has refused to share its intelligence, saying it did not want to reveal its sources of information.

HRW said it interviewed 18 Palestinians who were either witnesses or victims of the airstrikes. It said it also reviewed video footage and photos after the attacks, as well as statements by Israeli and Palestinian officials and militant groups.

It said it found no evidence that militants involved in military operations had a current or long-term presence in the buildings when they were attacked. It also said that even if militants were using the buildings, making them legitimate targets, Israel is obligated to avoid disproportionate harm to civilians.

“The proportionality of the attack is even more questionable because Israeli forces have previously demonstrated the capacity to strike specific floors or parts of structures,” it said.

The May conflict was the fourth war between Israel and Hamas since the Islamic militant group, which opposes Israel’s existence, seized control of Gaza in 2007, a year after winning Palestinian elections. Human Rights Watch, other rights groups and U.N. officials have accused both sides of committing war crimes in all of the conflicts.

Early this year, HRW accused Israel of being guilty of international crimes of apartheid because of discriminatory policies toward Palestinians, both inside Israel as well as in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. Israel has rejected the accusations.

It also has called on the International Criminal Court to include the recent Gaza war in its ongoing investigation into possible war crimes by Israel and Palestinian militants. Israel does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction and says it is capable of investigating any possible wrongdoing by its army. It says the ICC probe is unfair and politically motivated.

Comments / 35

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

546K+
Followers
304K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza Strip#Hamas#Gaza War#Palestinians#Israeli#Ap#Human Rights Watch#Jewish#U N#Hrw#Islamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

Report: IDF intensifies attack options against Iranian missile, nuclear program

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said on Wednesday that Iran’s nuclear progress has led the military to hasten its operational preparations for preparing an attack option against Tehran’s nuclear program. According to a report by Walla, a section of funds from the recently passed defense...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

IDF Upgrades Military Preparations for Response to Gaza Terror

Iron Dome aerial defense batteries were placed in strategic locations throughout southern Israel on Tuesday in advance of possible escalation with the Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization that rules Gaza. Since last week, Hamas terrorists have continued to launch arson balloons at southern Israel, escalating the number of destructive fires set...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Israel strikes Gaza after incendiary balloon attacks

Israel launched airstrikes against Gaza on Monday, the army and a source inside the enclave said, after incendiary balloons launched from the strip started fires in the country's south. In a statement earlier on Monday, the fire service said it was working to contain a number of fires in the Eshkol border region, which it blamed on at least nine incendiary balloons launched from Gaza.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza; HRW alleges 'unlawful acts'

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Israel Defense Forces said it struck Hamas targets in Gaza overnight and into Tuesday in response to incendiary balloons launched at Israel as a human rights advocacy organization accuses it of violating war laws during its siege on the Palestinian territory in May. Israeli warplanes...
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Into the Heart of the Enemy: Entering a Hezbollah Terror Tunnel

Hezbollah terrorists have spent years carving tunnels out of hard rock, at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars, under the homes of innocent Lebanese men, women, and children with the purpose of murdering and kidnapping Israeli civilians. Thanks to an invitation from the Arabic language desk of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, which was marking 15 years since the Second Lebanon War, I was able to enter one of these tunnels and report on it from the inside.
Middle Eastbuffalonynews.net

Time for the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands to end?

The experience is a jarring one to stare for even a moment at the scene of the Jewish Nation-State & Occupied Palestinian Territories inextricably joined together; as if one were viewing through a telescope not at one of the universe's distant galactic black holes, but rather peering back into the black void that exists here, on one of Planet Earth's own harshest, most tragic scenes of humanity's hostile no man's lands; forever separated by a monolithic, unyielding, cold concrete wall seemingly stretching into infinity.
Middle EastPosted by
UPI News

Clash on Gaza border leaves 41 Palestinians and Israeli solider injured

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- An Israeli soldier was critically wounded and dozens of Palestinians left injured after violence erupted along the Gaza border on Saturday. A Palestinian opened fire on an Israeli border guard at point-blank range during the clash, reports The Times of Israel. Gazan health officials told the paper that at least 41 Palestinians were injured by Israeli troops during a riot. Two were critically injured, including a 13-year-old boy.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Israeli aircraft strike Hamas sites in Gaza after border clashes

TEL AVIV, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Israeli aircraft struck Hamas sites in Gaza late on Saturday, the military said, in an escalation of hostilities after earlier cross-border gunfire seriously injured an Israeli soldier and wounded 41 Palestinians, including two critically. The injuries came during a Gaza protest organised by the...
Middle Eastwashingtonnewsday.com

Following border clashes, Israel strikes Gaza.

Following border clashes, Israel strikes Gaza. After clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian protesters on the border left scores injured, including an Israeli policeman and a 13-year-old Palestinian child who were both critically injured, Israel bombarded Gaza on Saturday. The skirmishes, which saw thousands of teenage Palestinians hurling firebombs and...
AdvocacyThe Jewish Press

‘Justice for Barel’: Activists Block Cargo on Way to Gaza

Activists from the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu and residents of the south blocked the Kerem Shalom crossing into the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning, calling on the government to enact harsher measures to combat terrorism stemming from the Hamas-ruled Strip. The activists blocked dozens of trucks bringing supplies to Gaza...
ProtestsInternational Business Times

Palestinians Forge 'Grassroots' Campaign Against Wildcat Settlement

Using laser pointers and noisy horns to torment Jewish settlers across the valley, Palestinians in Beita have set themselves apart from others demonstrating against Israel's occupation of the West Bank. But beyond attention-grabbing tactics, protesters in the Palestinian town near Nablus insist their weeks-long campaign against the wildcat settlement of...
Middle Easthartfordcitynewstimes.com

After the Strike: The toll of four wars in Gaza

New visual analysis by The Associated Press and SITU Research spotlights the magnitude of damage from airstrikes in Gaza and the scope of efforts to rebuild. The Nassir family and their neighbors live in the ruins left by the fourth war. (Aug. 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
MilitaryRebel Yell

Israeli air strikes on Gaza after the launch of a fire balloon

(Jerusalem) Israel launched air strikes on Gaza on Monday after launching balloons into its territory from the Palestinian enclave that caused bushfires. The raids, which targeted locations in Gaza City, Khan Younes (south) and Jabalia (north), left no casualties but caused material damage, a Palestinian security source in the enclave said.
AdvocacyRebel Yell

Israeli army shoots at protesters injured Sept.

(Gaza) A total of 24 people were injured on Saturday by Israeli army fire on Palestinian protesters who had gathered on the other side of the barrier separating the Hebrew state from the blocked Gaza Strip, which resulted in incendiary devices being shot down on Israeli territory. “24 civilians, including...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Hamas leader: ‘Foolish act’ by Israel could lead to war

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the terror organization based in the Gaza Strip maintains “a strategic relationship” with Iran, Hezbollah and “many [others] in the region,” and therefore, any “foolish act” by Israel could lead to a regional war. According to the report by the Middle East Media Research Institute...

Comments / 35

Community Policy