Hello students, and welcome to Eastern Kentucky University. I am thrilled to have you as a member of our Colonel family. As a graduate of EKU, I can tell you with first-hand knowledge that you are participating in a life-changing and transformative experience. At EKU, we are proud to provide a world-class education to students from many different backgrounds and cultures. The time you spend here will connect you with a network of peers and professionals who will be a positive influence on your life forever.