Novak Djokovic is preparing for a real appointment with history at the US Open 2021. The world number 1 will go on the hunt for his fourth Grand Slam title, which would be the sweetest of his entire career. In the event of a triumph in Flushing Meadows, the Serbian phenomenon would reach 21 Majors (detaching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the first time) and would complete the Grand Slam equaling Rod Laver's feat in 1969.