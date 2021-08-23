Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, NY

Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 23:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Madison FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and water was receding. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a significant threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, NY
City
Madison, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Hancock County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henry, Rush by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 21:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; Henry; Rush FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK, NORTHERN RUSH AND SOUTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Hamilton County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Hancock, Madison, Marion, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton; Hancock; Madison; Marion; Tipton The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Hamilton County in central Indiana Northwestern Hancock County in central Indiana Southwestern Madison County in central Indiana Northeastern Marion County in central Indiana Southern Tipton County in central Indiana * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 619 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen, with over an inch falling in less than 30 minutes at some locations. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Lawrence, Westfield, Cumberland, Cicero, McCordsville, Pendleton, Fortville, Sheridan, Ingalls, Lapel, Edgewood, Frankton, Arcadia, Meridian Hills and Atlanta.
Grant County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 16:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GRANT AND NORTHWESTERN HARDY COUNTIES At 412 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Moorefield, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Williamsport, Maysville, Martin, Scherr, Lahmansville and Medley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Davis County, IAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Wapello by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Davis; Wapello A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR DAVIS AND SOUTHEASTERN WAPELLO COUNTIES At 247 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Libertyville to 6 miles north of Downing, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bloomfield, Eldon, Pulaski, Floris and Bloomfield Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Unicoi County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Unicoi, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Unicoi; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN UNICOI AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is likely ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the heavy rain has ended it will take some time for the water to recede. Some locations that will experience flooding include Erwin, Banner Hill, Unicoi and Embreeville.
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN CHEROKEE AND SOUTH CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 658 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is likely ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the heavy rain has ended it will take some time for water to recede. Some locations that will experience flooding include Murphy, Hiawasse Dam, Violet, Unaka, Hot House, Coker Creek and Culberson.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 05:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107 expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Heat illnesses may occur.
Crook County, WYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crook by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 16:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crook A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL CROOK COUNTY At 409 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles northwest of Devils Tower Junction, or 20 miles northwest of Sundance, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Devils Tower National Monument. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: District of Columbia FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR ARLINGTON COUNTY AND THE WEST CENTRAL DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 15:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-26 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES At 301 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Vail, or 13 miles northwest of Benson, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Saguaro National Park East and Mescal. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 15:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-26 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PINAL COUNTY At 302 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mammoth, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mammoth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cherokee County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN CHEROKEE AND SOUTH CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 658 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is likely ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the heavy rain has ended it will take some time for water to recede. Some locations that will experience flooding include Murphy, Hiawasse Dam, Violet, Unaka, Hot House, Coker Creek and Culberson.
Luzerne County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Luzerne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Luzerne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LUZERNE COUNTY At 451 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ricketts Glen State Park, or 17 miles north of Berwick, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lehman, Sweet Valley, Fairmount Spgs, Ricketts Glen State Park, Pikes Creek and Cambra. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hamilton County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Hancock, Madison, Marion, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton; Hancock; Madison; Marion; Tipton The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Hamilton County in central Indiana Northwestern Hancock County in central Indiana Southwestern Madison County in central Indiana Northeastern Marion County in central Indiana Southern Tipton County in central Indiana * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 619 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen, with over an inch falling in less than 30 minutes at some locations. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Lawrence, Westfield, Cumberland, Cicero, McCordsville, Pendleton, Fortville, Sheridan, Ingalls, Lapel, Edgewood, Frankton, Arcadia, Meridian Hills and Atlanta.
Hamilton County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Hancock, Madison, Marion, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton; Hancock; Madison; Marion; Tipton The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Hamilton County in central Indiana Northwestern Hancock County in central Indiana Southwestern Madison County in central Indiana Northeastern Marion County in central Indiana Southern Tipton County in central Indiana * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 619 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen, with over an inch falling in less than 30 minutes at some locations. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Lawrence, Westfield, Cumberland, Cicero, McCordsville, Pendleton, Fortville, Sheridan, Ingalls, Lapel, Edgewood, Frankton, Arcadia, Meridian Hills and Atlanta.
Pennington County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PENNINGTON COUNTY At 619 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deerfield Reservoir, or 11 miles west of Hill City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bear Mountain Lookout, Medicine Mountain, Mystic, Hill City, Pactola Reservoir, Palmer Gulch Resort, Black Elk Peak, Sheridan Lake, Horse Thief Lake and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Unicoi County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Unicoi, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Unicoi; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN UNICOI AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is likely ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the heavy rain has ended it will take some time for the water to recede. Some locations that will experience flooding include Erwin, Banner Hill, Unicoi and Embreeville.
Unicoi County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Unicoi, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Unicoi; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN UNICOI AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is likely ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the heavy rain has ended it will take some time for the water to recede. Some locations that will experience flooding include Erwin, Banner Hill, Unicoi and Embreeville.
Sabine Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 14:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sabine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana and southeastern Sabine Counties through 615 PM CDT At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Toledo Bend Dam, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hemphill, Fairmount and Yellowpine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Rawlins County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Rawlins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WESTERN RAWLINS COUNTY At 813 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Atwood, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Atwood, McDonald, Blakeman and Beardsley. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy