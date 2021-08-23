Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:36:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton; Hancock; Madison; Marion; Tipton The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Hamilton County in central Indiana Northwestern Hancock County in central Indiana Southwestern Madison County in central Indiana Northeastern Marion County in central Indiana Southern Tipton County in central Indiana * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 619 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen, with over an inch falling in less than 30 minutes at some locations. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Lawrence, Westfield, Cumberland, Cicero, McCordsville, Pendleton, Fortville, Sheridan, Ingalls, Lapel, Edgewood, Frankton, Arcadia, Meridian Hills and Atlanta.
Comments / 0