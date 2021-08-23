Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Unicoi; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN UNICOI AND SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is likely ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the heavy rain has ended it will take some time for the water to recede. Some locations that will experience flooding include Erwin, Banner Hill, Unicoi and Embreeville.