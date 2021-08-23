Flood Warning issued for Chenango by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN PENNINGTON COUNTY At 619 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deerfield Reservoir, or 11 miles west of Hill City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bear Mountain Lookout, Medicine Mountain, Mystic, Hill City, Pactola Reservoir, Palmer Gulch Resort, Black Elk Peak, Sheridan Lake, Horse Thief Lake and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
