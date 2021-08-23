Flood Warning issued for Chenango by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-26 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause elevated levels on small creeks and streams, and ponding of water on country roads and farmland along the banks of creeks and streams. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to travel across flooded roads. Find alternate routes. It takes only a few inches of swiftly flowing water to carry vehicles away. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas Downpours will impact portions of northeastern Pocahontas County through 615 PM EDT At 508 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms with heavy rainfall 8 miles northeast of Greenbank, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rainfall will cause rapid rises on small streams and creeks. Campers and backpackers should stay away from creek banks as runoff continues. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Pocahontas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH