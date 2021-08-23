Livingston County Commission schedules meetings for Tuesday and Thursday
CHILLICOTHE — The Livingston County Commission will conduct meetings Tuesday, Aug. 24, and Thursday, Aug. 26. Items listed on the agendas are the approval of the last meeting’s minutes, county road and bridge matters, administrative and departmental duties and any other business deemed necessary. Anyone wishing to meet with the commission should contact the Livingston County Clerk to make an appointment. The meetings start at 9:30 a.m. in the Livingston County Commission Room in Chillicothe.www.kmzu.com
