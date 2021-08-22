Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crestview, FL

Obituary for Geneva Mains

stilwelldemocrat.com
 5 days ago

Geneva Lee Mains, 68 of Crestview, Florida passed away Monday, August 9 at her home surrounded by family. Geneva was born March 14, 1953 in Tahlequah to Willard and Gracie (Neeley) Meridith. She graduated from Westville High School and married Michael Hall in 1971 and had two children, Mista and Chris, during their seven year marriage. In 1981 she met the love of her life Donald Mains, and married on April 30, 1988. They were married for 33 years, three months and 10 days, as of her passing. Geneva joined the Kansas Air National Guard in March 1984 and retired after 20 years of honorable service. During her time there, she met and made an immeasurable amount of friends.

www.stilwelldemocrat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestview, FL
State
Kansas State
City
Westville, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Geneva, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Westville High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...

Comments / 0

Community Policy