Obituary for Geneva Mains

Geneva Lee Mains, 68 of Crestview, Florida passed away Monday, August 9 at her home surrounded by family. Geneva was born March 14, 1953 in Tahlequah to Willard and Gracie (Neeley) Meridith. She graduated from Westville High School and married Michael Hall in 1971 and had two children, Mista and Chris, during their seven year marriage. In 1981 she met the love of her life Donald Mains, and married on April 30, 1988. They were married for 33 years, three months and 10 days, as of her passing. Geneva joined the Kansas Air National Guard in March 1984 and retired after 20 years of honorable service. During her time there, she met and made an immeasurable amount of friends.