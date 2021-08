A new era begins for Paris Saint-Germain as they play their first game since signing Lionel Messi -- likely without the Argentine for now at least -- and look to continue their winning start to the Ligue 1 season against Strasbourg. Mauricio Pochettino's first full season in charge of PSG will see them try to wrestle the title back from Lille though with such a star-studded squad winning the French league will be seen as something of an afterthought compared to their Champions League aspirations.