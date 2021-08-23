Pet scams are on the rise: How to avoid losing money to fake puppy ads
Many people have purchased, or considered buying a pet over the past year-and-a-half, often as part of lifestyle changes made during the pandemic. It’s easy to be drawn in by photos of cute-looking animals online. But when scrolling through pet ads, it’s worth considering that over £2.6 million was lost by would-be owners in the 2020/21 financial year, after they had put down deposits for animals advertised online – which turned out to be scams.www.independent.co.uk
