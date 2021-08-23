Pet scams are on the rise: How to avoid losing money to fake puppy ads

It's not uncommon for many of us to have scam attempts pitched at us all of the time, it's usually daily for me. A lot of attempts come in the form of robocalls, usually with a computer voice. I've heard everything from them claiming I have unpaid tickets, I am to appear in court, or that it's the IRS or other entity claiming I am in trouble. Sometimes it's an actual live person and they, at least to me, aren't usually very convincing. The other way they arrive almost daily for me as well, is through email. Recently I wrote about a fake Netflix scam, which came in the form of an email you can read about HERE.