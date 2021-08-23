Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Refugee Paralympic Team want to send ‘message of hope’ to people of Afghanistan

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGotE_0bZvpiD500
The Refugee Paralympic Team contains six athletes (Chris Radburn/PA) (PA Archive)

The Refugee Paralympic Team (RPT) believe their presence at the Tokyo Games can provide hope and solidarity for people being forced to flee Afghanistan

Thousands of Afghans have scrambled to leave their home nation after the Taliban seized back control of the country.

The surge in numbers comes on top of the 2.2million refugees already in neighbouring countries and 3.5m people left homeless within Afghanistan’s borders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EAA8i_0bZvpiD500
Members of the British and US military are engaged in the evacuation of people from the Afghan capital Kabul (MOD/PA) (PA Media)

RPT chef de mission Ileana Rodriguez, who will lead a team of six athletes in the Japanese capital, expressed her support for those affected by the ongoing conflict and political instability.

“Certainly it’s very sad what’s happening in Afghanistan and our heart goes out to all the people of Afghanistan,” said the former Paralympic swimmer.

“We are here representing the people of the world who are refugees, so all of us have been working very hard to send a message of hope and make sure that this team shows that.

“I am sure these athletes are going to give all of what they have during these Games to really support all the refugees out there and make them feel hopeful and the same message goes to the people of Afghanistan, for sure.”

Certainly it's very sad what's happening in Afghanistan and our heart goes out to all the people of Afghanistan

RPT chef de mission Ileana Rodriguez

Rodriguez’s current team already includes one Afghan refugee, swimmer Abbas Karimi.

He is joined by Iranian refugee Shahrad Nasajpour (discus), Burundian refugee Parfait Hakizimana (taekwondo) and Syrian refugees Anas Al Khalifa (canoeing), Ibrahim Al Hussein (swimming) and Alia Issa (club throw).

Issa, who suffered brain damage after contracting smallpox and will join Karimi as a flagbearer at Tuesday’s opening ceremony, will make history as the team’s first female member and aims to inspire other women in similar situations.

“I never believed that I would be the first woman refugee Paralympian. It’s a big honour for me to be in this team. I’m a little nervous about it,” said the 20-year-old, who lives in Greece.

“I want to share with women around with disabilities: don’t stay at home. Try every day with sports to be outside in the world. I hope that I am the first example to follow.

“I want to be an example for all the refugees to follow their dreams.”

A press conference to introduce the team was preceded by a letter of support from Bayern Munich and Canada star Alphonso Davies.

The footballer was born in a refugee camp in Ghana to Liberian parents who fled the civil war in their home country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbyQW_0bZvpiD500
Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, right, was born in a refugee camp (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

“Not everyone understands the journey you have been on, but I do and that’s an important part of what made me who I am,” read his letter.

“You are role models now with the power to inspire others; make no mistake, what you are about to do in Tokyo will change people’s lives.

“There will be refugees who through watching you succeed will believe they can too.”

Japan’s own poor record of accepting refugees was also questioned.

We’re very grateful for the countries that home refugees and we encourage countries that can support refugees to do it

RPT chef de mission Ileana Rodriguez

The host nation has a significantly lower rate of accommodating asylum seekers than other developed countries.

Cuba-born Rodriguez, who left for the United States when she was a teenager in the hope of finding better treatment for a malformation of the spine which left her paralysed, wants the Games to be a catalyst for change.

“We’re very grateful for the countries that home refugees and we encourage countries that can support refugees to do it,” she said.

“We hope that that’s a strong message that we can leave with the people of Japan as well.”

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

223K+
Followers
103K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ibrahim Al Hussein
Person
Alphonso Davies
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Refugees#M People#Afghans#Taliban#Japanese#Iranian#Syrian#Bayern Munich#Liberian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Japan
Country
Greece
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
marketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
ImmigrationHuffingtonPost

Here Are The States Offering To Resettle Afghan Refugees

As the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan follows President Joe Biden’s decision to finally withdraw the United States from the war, politicians, human rights advocates and refugee groups have spoken out about the need to evacuate not just Americans but also Afghans ― particularly ones who have helped the U.S. military and those who belong to vulnerable populations.
RelationshipsTODAY.com

How to adopt Afghan refugee children

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has left thousands of refugees with no place to turn, many of them children. "No one chooses to become a refugee. Refugees are human beings like all of us who are forced to run for their lives to escape war, violence or persecution," Christopher Boian, senior communications officer for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Washington, D.C., told TODAY Parents.
Worldpetapixel.com

Pulitzer-Winning Reuters Photographer Was Killed After Being Left Behind

Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer-prize-winning photographer for Reuters from India, was killed on assignment in Afghanistan in July. His death was originally attributed to crossfire, but a new report has determined he was killed after he was abandoned in the confusion of a retreat. In a detailed story from Reuters, four...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Blinken confronted over ‘betrayed’ US embassy workers ditched in Afghanistan: “The message is we will not be loyal”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was challenged by a reporter over the US-employed Afghan staff who feel “completely betrayed” at being left stranded in the country.Andrea Mitchell of NBC News said that many local staff employed by the US Embassy in Kabul have been prevented from reaching the city’s international airport because of Taliban checkpoints.“We evacuated our embassy and there have been cables back that I know you must be familiar with, or your teams are, of people who feel completely betrayed,” she said“And these are thousands of people that we rely on in embassies around the world. The...
ImmigrationNBC News

Three countries offered to help Afghan refugees, but U.S. flights have yet to arrive

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Three Balkan countries have offered to help desperate Afghans, but no refugees have flown in on U.S. flights. As thousands of people continue to throng around Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, officials in North Macedonia, Kosovo and Albania — neighboring Balkan countries whose populations have experienced violence themselves — said last week that they had offered to temporarily take in those fleeing Afghanistan.
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Afghan refugees express relief, loss after arriving in US

Shima, a 30-year-old Afghan woman, choked up as she displayed a picture on her mobile phone of her two daughters, aged six and 10. "My girls are in Afghanistan and I am in America," she told reporters shortly after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. "I'm dead, dead," Shima said as she began to sob and covered her face with her hands. "I'm dead." Shima, who goes by a single name, arrived with her husband but they were unable to immediately bring their daughters with them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy